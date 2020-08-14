New Delhi, August 14: Thirty two officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day, an official statement said Friday.

According to the CBI, the President's Police Medal for distinguished service has been awarded to six officers while 26 officers have been awarded the Police Medal for meritorious service. A CBI spokesperson said that the officers awarded the President's Medal for distinguished service included -- ASP Prasenjit Roy, DSP Surinder Singh Bhullar, and Head Constables Vijay Goswami, Vazir Singh, S Ravi and Shyambir Singh.

The recipients of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service include -- DSPs Diwas Kumar, K. Lokho Moses, Inspectors Ashok Kumar Jha, Manoj Kumar, Rajesh Bhonsle, Assistant Sub Inspector Mahesh Vasant Patil. Head Constables Brijesh Kumar Tripathi, Chandra Shekhar Pandey, Kanwal Krishan Pandith, Pradeep Kumar Dash, Ram Ratan Gurjar, Sanjit Kumar Roy, Santosh Pralhad Mahajan, Shyam Chandra, Supriya Kumar Dutta, T. Thirusarvanan, Uttamrao Nagorao Aagle, Budhdeo Oraon have also been given the award, it said.

Others who have been awarded are -- Constables Ajeet Kumar Singh, Bhaiya Ranjan Kumar Singh, Dalbir Singh, Constable Hem Chander Tiwari, Joginder Singh, Rayapa Raju Mantena, Pop Singh, and Private Secretary in ACB, Chennai unit of the agency Vasantha Rangachari, it said.

