Dehradun, February 13: The date for the opening of Shri Badrinath Dham doors will be decided on Wednesday on the occasion of Basant Panchami, an authority from Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) said on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, to decide the date of opening of the doors of Badrinath Dham, temple priests with Gadughada (oil-urn) started from Shri Lakshminarayan Temple Dimmer and reached Chandrabhaga rest house of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Rishikesh. Saraswati Puja 2024 Dos and Don'ts: From Offering Books Maa Saraswati to Wearing Yellow, Things To Do for Good Luck & Prosperity on Basant Panchami.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and the devotees welcomed the Dimri Panchayat representatives who arrived with oil urns. BKTC President Ajendra Ajay said that the temple committee has started preparations for the program to decide the date of opening of the doors of Shri Badrinath Dham. The portals of Shri Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand were closed for winter beginning November 18. Basant Panchami 2024 Date in India: When Is Saraswati Puja? Know the Significance of the Joyous Festival Marking the Arrival of Spring.

The portals of Shri Gangotri Dham were shut for winter season on November 14, an official statement issued by the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee stated. The Shri Yamunotri Dham was shut for winter on November 15, authorities stated. The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of India's most popular Hindu pilgrimages. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

