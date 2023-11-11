Diwali 2023: President Droupadi Murmu Greets People of Country on Deepawali Festival, Says 'One Lamp Can Light Up Many Others’

In her message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad." She further said that one lamp can light up many others.

News ANI| Nov 12, 2023 01:09 AM IST
A+
A-
Diwali 2023: President Droupadi Murmu Greets People of Country on Deepawali Festival, Says 'One Lamp Can Light Up Many Others’
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, November 11: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted the people of the country on the eve of Diwali, urging them to bring happiness and prosperity into the lives of the poor and needy by sharing their joys with them. "Deepawali is a festival of joy and happiness. It is celebrated to mark the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and justice over injustice. People of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony," the President Secretariat said in a statement, quoting President Murmu.

In her message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad." She further said that one lamp can light up many others. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: PM Narendra Modi Has Vision To Get Global Recognition for Ayodhya, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Watch Video).

"People of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony. This festival is a symbol of kindness, positivity and prosperity. The festival of Deepawali illuminates our conscience and inspires us to work for the welfare of humanity. One lamp can light up many others. In the same manner, we can bring happiness and prosperity into the lives of the poor and needy by sharing our joys with them," Murmu said. Diwali 2023: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Purchases Earthen Lamps on Occasion of Deepavali To Promote Vocal for Local (Watch Video).

She further asked everyone to celebrate the festival of lights safely and take a pledge for nation-building by contributing to the conservation of the environment. Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
News ANI| Nov 12, 2023 01:09 AM IST
A+
A-
Diwali 2023: President Droupadi Murmu Greets People of Country on Deepawali Festival, Says 'One Lamp Can Light Up Many Others’
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, November 11: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted the people of the country on the eve of Diwali, urging them to bring happiness and prosperity into the lives of the poor and needy by sharing their joys with them. "Deepawali is a festival of joy and happiness. It is celebrated to mark the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and justice over injustice. People of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony," the President Secretariat said in a statement, quoting President Murmu.

In her message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad." She further said that one lamp can light up many others. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: PM Narendra Modi Has Vision To Get Global Recognition for Ayodhya, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Watch Video).

"People of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony. This festival is a symbol of kindness, positivity and prosperity. The festival of Deepawali illuminates our conscience and inspires us to work for the welfare of humanity. One lamp can light up many others. In the same manner, we can bring happiness and prosperity into the lives of the poor and needy by sharing our joys with them," Murmu said. Diwali 2023: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Purchases Earthen Lamps on Occasion of Deepavali To Promote Vocal for Local (Watch Video).

She further asked everyone to celebrate the festival of lights safely and take a pledge for nation-building by contributing to the conservation of the environment. Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Deepawali Deepawali 2023 Diwali Diwali 2023 Diwali Festival Diwali Wishes Droupadi Murmu Hindu Festival President Droupadi Murmu
You might also like
Tiger 3 Review: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's YRF Spy Universe Movie is 'Routine' But 'Watchable', Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo an Easy Highlight, Claim First Reactions
Bollywood

Tiger 3 Review: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's YRF Spy Universe Movie is 'Routine' But 'Watchable', Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo an Easy Highlight, Claim First Reactions
Stampede at Surat Railway Station: One Dead, Two Injured in Stampede As Passengers Rush To Board Bihar-Bound Special Train for Diwali, Chhath Festivals in Gujarat (Watch Videos)
News

Stampede at Surat Railway Station: One Dead, Two Injured in Stampede As Passengers Rush To Board Bihar-Bound Special Train for Diwali, Chhath Festivals in Gujarat (Watch Videos)
Bollywood

Tiger 3 Review: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's YRF Spy Universe Movie is 'Routine' But 'Watchable', Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo an Easy Highlight, Claim First Reactions
Stampede at Surat Railway Station: One Dead, Two Injured in Stampede As Passengers Rush To Board Bihar-Bound Special Train for Diwali, Chhath Festivals in Gujarat (Watch Videos)
News

Stampede at Surat Railway Station: One Dead, Two Injured in Stampede As Passengers Rush To Board Bihar-Bound Special Train for Diwali, Chhath Festivals in Gujarat (Watch Videos)
Happy Diwali 2023 Greetings and Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Status, Quotes and SMS for Sending Diwali Wishes in Advance
Festivals & Events

Happy Diwali 2023 Greetings and Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Status, Quotes and SMS for Sending Diwali Wishes in Advance
Advance Diwali 2023 Wishes, Images & Shubh Deepavali HD Wallpapers: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, 'Happy Diwali' Photos & Diya GIFs With Your Loved Ones
Festivals & Events

Advance Diwali 2023 Wishes, Images & Shubh Deepavali HD Wallpapers: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, 'Happy Diwali' Photos & Diya GIFs With Your Loved Ones
Festivals & Events

Advance Diwali 2023 Wishes, Images & Shubh Deepavali HD Wallpapers: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, 'Happy Diwali' Photos & Diya GIFs With Your Loved Ones
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
ur-line-check-details-5555708.html" title="Mega Block on Sunday, November 12, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Line; Check Details" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

Mega Block on Sunday, November 12, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Line; Check Details

  • Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta Suggests Longer Festive Break in India Amid Ongoing Diwali Holidays, Cites Extended Breaks on Christmas and Chinese New Year

  • Bumble Date Goes Wrong in Pune: Man ‘Threatened’ into Paying Bill Worth Rs 23,000 at Gypsy Moto Pub by Online Date

  • Kolkata Fire Video: Blaze Engulfs Building in Chandni Chowk, Multiple Fire Tenders on Scene

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma