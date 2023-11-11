Diwali 2023: President Droupadi Murmu Greets People of Country on Deepawali Festival, Says 'One Lamp Can Light Up Many Others’

New Delhi, November 11: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted the people of the country on the eve of Diwali, urging them to bring happiness and prosperity into the lives of the poor and needy by sharing their joys with them. "Deepawali is a festival of joy and happiness. It is celebrated to mark the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and justice over injustice. People of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony," the President Secretariat said in a statement, quoting President Murmu.

In her message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad." She further said that one lamp can light up many others.

"One lamp can light up many others. In the same manner, we can bring happiness and prosperity into the lives of the poor and needy by sharing our joys with them," Murmu said.

She further asked everyone to celebrate the festival of lights safely and take a pledge for nation-building by contributing to the conservation of the environment. Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

