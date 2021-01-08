New Delhi, January 8: India on Friday reported 18,139 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total coronavirus tally in the country to 1,04,13,417. Currently, there are 2,25,449 active cases in India while as many as 1,00,37,398 people have been cured and discharged from different hospitals with 20,539 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. With 234 new fatalities, the death toll in India has mounted to 1,50,570. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country stands at 96.36 percent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as percent. COVID-19 Vaccine in India: Is the Coronavirus Vaccine Mandatory for All? Is It Effective? All FAQs on COVID-19 Vaccine Answered.

The total number of samples tested up to January 6 is 17,93,36,364 including 9,35,369 samples tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date with 19,58,282 total cases. The state reported 3,729 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while the death toll surged to 49,897 with 72 new fatalities.

The Health Ministry informed that more than 79 percent of the daily new COVID-19 cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory that includes Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. All eyes are on the coronavirus vaccine and the mass vaccination drive which is slated to begin soon, with approval of two vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin.

The government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive. It will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with 2 crore frontline and essential workers, 26 crore people above the age of 50 and one crore below 50 with comorbidities.

