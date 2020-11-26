New Delhi, November 26: Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi are among top six states which are accountable for contributing 61 per cent new Covid-19 cases on daily basis in India, an alarming situation at a time when country's per day cumulative figure has been registering downward trend for over 15 days.

West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are also on the same path raising concerns amid a surge in deadly disease which has compelled the Ministry of Home Affairs to come with a fresh list of 19 guidelines on Wednesday for states and Union Territories across the country allowing them to come with local restriction to contain the spread of the pandemic. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

As 44,489 new confirmed coronavirus or Covid-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country, 60.72 per cent of these is contributed by Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) shared the figure in its latest public report, mentioning that Kerala leads the list with 6,491 new Covid cases.

Maharashtra has reported 6,159 new cases, while Delhi registered another 5,246 new cases in the last 24 hours, the report said. In terms of Covid-19 death, 60.50 per cent of the 524 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are concentrated in Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the common states among the top six states contributing the maximum to new cases as well as daily deaths.

Delhi with 99 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities followed by Maharashtra (65) and West Bengal (51). India's present active case-load (4,52,344) is 4.88 per cent of the total positive cases, and has been sustained below the 5 per cent mark.

As per the report, 65 per cent of the active cases are in eight states and Union Territories (UTs) which have contributed to the maximum daily new cases and the daily highest deaths. Maharashtra with 85,488 active cases is on top among these eight states and UTs followed by Kerala (65,234), Delhi (38,287), Rajasthan (26, 320), Uttar Pradesh (24,876), West Bengal (24,752), Haryana (20,948) and Punjab (7,129). India Reports 44,489 COVID-19 Cases, 524 Deaths in A Day; Country's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 92.66 Lakh-Mark, Fatality Toll Mounts to 1,35,223.

The Ministry's data says that 61 per cent of the total deaths are concentrated in Maharashtra (34.57) per cent with 46,748 deaths, Delhi (6.45 per cent) with 8,720 deaths, West Bengal (6.04 per cent) with 8,172 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (5.65 per cent) with 7,644 deaths, Punjab (3.46 per cent) with 4,684 deaths, Haryana (1.69 per cent) with 2,291 deaths, Rajasthan (1.64 per cent) with 2,218 deaths and Kerala (1.57 per cent) with 2,121 deaths.

Meanwhile, the data reveals that the total recovered cases in India are nearing 87 lakhs (86,79,138) and the national recovery rate stands at 93.66 per cent on Thursday, including 36,367 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

