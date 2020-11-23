UK, November 23: Britain could give regulatory approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine this week, even before the United States authorises it. This was reported in the Telegraph news site, according to a Reuters.

The British regulators are reportedly about to start a formal appraisal of the vaccine, made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, and that the National Health Service had been told to be ready to administer it by December 1. COVID-19 Vaccination Could Begin in Early December in US, Says Official.

On the other hand, the US Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that it would meet on December 10 to discuss whether to authorise the vaccine. "The United States hopes to begin a sweeping program of Covid vaccinations in early December," Moncef Slaoui, Chief Adviser, Operation Warp Speed, said. Last week, Moderna said that its vaccine has shown more than 94.5 percent effectiveness.

