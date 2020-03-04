India Slams Pakistan at UNHRC Over Rights of People in Jammu & Kashmir, Says 'J&K Is And Will be an Integral Part of India'

MEA First Secretary Vimarsh Aryan. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Geneva, March 4: India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan for raising false and fabricated concerns for rights of human rights defenders in United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). India also reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is and will continue to be an integral part of India and asked Pakistan should cease to covet it.

Responding to Pakistan's allegation at the Right of Reply (RoR) during 43rd Session of the UNHRC, MEA's First Secretary Vimarsh Aryan said, as quoted by ANI, "​Pakistani delegation is raising false & fabricated concerns for rights of human rights defenders elsewhere, however, unfortunately, legitimate human rights defenders in Pakistan are bearing the brunt of real draconian laws,as we speak." Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Lifts Ban on Social Media Websites in Valley, Move to be Effective Till March 17, 2020.

Adding more, he said, "​J&K has been, is and will continue to be an integral part of India, & Pakistan should cease to covet it. As far as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is concerned, it has no locus standi to comment on the internal affairs of India."

The First Secretary Vimarsh Aryan said that UNHRC is Pakistani delegation attempted to polarise and politicise this august forum. He said, "This Council is responsible for promotion & protection of all human rights universally. However, ironically, what we heard from Pakistani delegation was an attempt to polarise & politicize this august forum." Aryan also spoke on global terrorism in the forum.