Ahmednagar, October 1: India on Thursday successfully test-fired Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) from MBT Arjun at KK ranges (ACC&S) Ahmednagar. The test was conducted in continuation of successful trial done on September 22, 2020. The indigenously developed missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile Successfully Test-Fired by DRDO From MBT Arjun Tank in Ahmednagar

During the tests on September 22, the ATGM had successfully hit the target, which was located at 3 km. The missile is aimed to destroy armoured vehicles including tanks. The missile employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles. DRDO Provides List of 108 Systems And Subsystems to Defence Ministry to Boost Indigenisation.

Tweet by ANI:

The indigenously developed Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) was successfully test fired today defeating a target located at longer range. The test was conducted from MBT Arjun at KK ranges (ACC&S) Ahmednagar in continuation of successful trial done on 22nd Sep 2020. pic.twitter.com/KPXYtgUYfm — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

Know Details About ATGM:

The ATGM is a guided missile primarily designed to hit and destroy heavily armoured military vehicles. The DRDO anti-tank missile (ATM) is a first-generation wire-guided missile developed in India. The missile is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from the gun of MBT Arjun. Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) Pune, and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) Dehradun developed the missile.

In July this year, reports also surfaced that the Indian Army is set to place a repeat order for Spike-LR (Long Range) ATGM from Israel. Indigenously under development Man-Portable ATGM can fulfil the Indian Army’s requirement for anti-tank missiles. Today’s testing came amid heightened tensions between India and China.

