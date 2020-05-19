Indian Railways Says It Has Operated 1,565 Shramik Special Trains Since May 1, Ferried Over 20 Lakh Migrants

Passengers traveling through Indian Railways. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 19: The Indian Railways has operated 1,565 'Shramik Special' trains since May 1 and ferried over 20 lakh migrants back home, the national transporter said on Tuesday. While Uttar Pradesh has allowed 837 trains, Bihar has permitted 428 and Madhya Pradesh more than 100, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

As of Monday night, 162 trains were in transit and 1,252 had reached their destinations. Around 116 more are currently in the pipeline, it said. "Under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi, more than 20 lakh workers have been sent to their homes by the Railways on 1,565 Shramik Special trains," the minister said. How to Book Tickets or Register For 'Shramik' Special Trains Meant For Stranded Migrant Workers, Students, Tourists Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's Tweet

PM @NarendraModi जी के नेतृत्व में रेलवे द्वारा 20 लाख से अधिक कामगारों को 1,565 श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों का संचालन कर उनके घर भेजा जा चुका है। अकेले उत्तर प्रदेश 837, बिहार 428 और मध्यप्रदेश 100 से अधिक ट्रेनों की अनुमति दे चुके है। pic.twitter.com/REUCr0KYEB — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 19, 2020

According to data till Monday night, more than 496 trains have originated from Gujarat and 17 more are in the pipeline, while over 266 trains have already started from Maharashtra, with 37 more in the pipeline. Among other originating states, 188 trains have started from Punjab, 89 from Karnataka, 61 from Tamil Nadu, 58 from Telangana, 54 from Rajasthan, 41 from Haryana and 38 from Uttar Pradesh.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's Tweet

ओडिशा के लिये ट्रेन चलाने के बारे में हुई चर्चा में यह तथ्य आया है कि Super Cycloe Amphan के कारण ओडिशा सरकार तटीय क्षेत्रों के लिये श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन नही चला पा रही है। और इस Cyclone के बाद वह रेलवे को और अधिक श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने की अनुमति देंगे। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 18, 2020

Out of the trains that have terminated so far, the maximum has been in Uttar Pradesh at 641, while 73 more are in transit, followed by Bihar with 310 and 53 more on the way. The operation of these trains has, however, led to a political mud-slinging, with the opposition accusing the Centre of charging fares from migrants and then the Centre accusing some states having non-BJP governments of not providing permission for the migrant trains to run.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's Tweet

मुझे यह बताते हुए बहुत खुशी है कि बिहार के प्रवासी श्रमिकों के बारे में वहां के मुख्यमंत्री @NitishKumar जी के साथ मेरी सार्थक चर्चा हुई, और उन्होंने कामगारों को घर पहुंचाने के लिये श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों को 50 ट्रेन प्रतिदिन तक चलाने की स्वीकृति दी है। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 18, 2020

Goyal, in a series of tweets on Monday, said he had spoken to the Odisha, Bihar and the Uttar Pradesh governments, and they assured him of permitting more trains. A 'Shramik Special' train carries around 1,700 passengers, instead of the earlier 1,200, to ferry as many workers home as possible.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's Tweet

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री @mYogiAdityanath जी के साथ प्रवासी श्रमिकों के बारे में चर्चा हुई और मुझे खुशी है कि उन्होंने राज्य के लिये श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों की संख्या को दोगुनी करने के लिये स्वीकृति दी। राज्य के प्रवासी श्रमिकों को सकुशल घर पहुंचाने के प्रति वह बहुत गंभीर हैं। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 18, 2020

Initially, these trains had no scheduled stoppages during the journey, but the Railways now allows up to three stoppages in the destination states. While the transporter is yet to announce the cost incurred on these special services, officials indicated that the national transporter is spending around Rs 80 lakh per service.