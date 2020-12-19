New Delhi, December 19: The Ministry of Railways issued a denial after reports claimed that the concept of "waiting lists" for train seats reservation would be done away with by 2024. The Ministry, in a clarification released on Saturday, said it is planning to take measures that would prevent passengers from getting "waitlisted". Indian Railways Increasing Capacity to Make Trains Available on Demand.

Reports had earlier claimed that the Railways is contemplating the removal of waiting list. The news amounted to misinformation, and may had led to panic as several train routes in India are laden with commuters with a waiting list ticket.

A shortage, especially during the festive and holiday seasons, is evident and scores of passengers are left in the waiting list. The Railways, as per the Ministry clarification issued today, is planning to increase the trains capacity to "reduce the possibility of passengers being allotted a waiting list ticket".

The measures are part of the National Rail Plan, whose first draft is expected to be prepared by January 2021. The Railways is planning to "run trains on demand" in cases where a large number of commuters have been left on the waiting list.

The set of plans would be discussed by the Railways with other stakeholders, public sector units, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and state governments. The long-term strategy would be aimed at improving the Railways' infrastructural capacity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).