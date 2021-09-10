The Indian Youth Congress has announced that it will observe ‘National Unemployment Day’ on birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17. The youth wing of the Indian National Congress claims that the unemployment rate in the country has increased from 2.4 per cent to 10.3 per cent in a year.

The Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) will observe 'National Unemployment Day' across the country on September 17. Incidentally, September 17 also happens to be the birthday of Prime Minister #NarendraModi.@srinivasiyc pic.twitter.com/l62thd9i6i — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 10, 2021

