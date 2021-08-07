India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage achieved a significant milestone of 50 Cr yesterday. Cumulatively, 50,10,09,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 58,08,344 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 49,55,138 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,28,986 2nd Dose 79,53,278 FLWs 1st Dose 1,82,06,470 2nd Dose 1,16,55,584 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 17,26,01,639 2nd Dose 1,12,87,774 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 11,08,54,315 2nd Dose 4,19,57,311 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,80,50,150 2nd Dose 3,81,14,102 Total 50,10,09,609

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. India’s Fight Against COVID-19 Gets Strong Impetus, Says PM Narendra Modi As Vaccination Coverage Crosses 50 Crore-Mark.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,10,55,861 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 40,017 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.37%.

India has reported 38,628 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since forty-one consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,12,153 and active cases now constitute 1.29% of the country's total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,50,081 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 47.83 crore (47,83,16,964) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 2.39% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.21% today. Daily Positivity rate remains below 3% for last 12 days and below 5% for 61 consecutive days now.

