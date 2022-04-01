Indore, April 1: Six wolves have died of rabies in a zoo here run by the Indore Municipal Corporation, in the last three days, an official said on Friday. The wolves, including two females, died at the Kamla Nehru Zoo, he said.

"Six out of the eight wolves kept in separate cages died due to rabies in the last three days," the in-charge of the zoo, Uttam Yadav, said. The remaining two wolves are being monitored although they have not demonstrated rabies-like symptoms yet, he added.

Yadav said that the cause of the outbreak of rabies is yet to be known. Preventive measures have been put in place to check that rabies doesn't spread to other cages, he added.