Mumbai, December 15: The draw for 4,168 flats under various Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Lottery 2025 has been postponed, with officials now indicating that it may be held on December 16 or 17. The MHADA lottery for the Pune Board was originally scheduled for December 11 but was delayed due to ongoing verification of applications.

MHADA has received a record 2.15 lakh applications for the lottery, prompting an extended verification process across multiple reservation categories. MHADA Chairman and former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil said the scrutiny of documents is nearing completion and is expected to conclude by December 13, after which the final draw date will be announced. MHADA Pune Board Lottery 2025: Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Announces Lottery for 6,168 Houses on mhada.gov.in, Check All Details Here.

MHADA Lottery 2025 Pune Draw Postponed,

Applications for the lottery were accepted from September 11, with the deadline initially set for October 31 before being extended twice due to heavy demand. The process finally closed on November 30. Each applicant paid a fee of INR 708 along with an earnest money deposit of INR 20,000, taking MHADA’s total collections to INR 446.97 crore.

Awaiting Election Commission Nod

With the model code of conduct likely to be enforced ahead of Zilla Parishad and municipal elections, MHADA is preparing to seek permission from the State Election Commission to conduct the draw. Patil said the authority would request formal approval if the code is in force, adding that both Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde are expected to attend the event. MHADA Lottery 2025 Konkan Board Schedule Revised; Provisional List of Accepted Applicants To Be Released on October 1, Draw Results on October 11.

The MHADA lottery covers housing projects across Pune, Pimpri, Sangli, and Solapur districts. Among the key offerings are 2-BHK and 3-BHK flats at the Yashvin Arbo Centro project in Wakad, located near Bhumkar Chowk and close to the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. The area’s proximity to Hinjewadi’s IT hub has made it a high-demand location for affordable housing seekers.

