Inter-District Movement Allowed in Mumbai Metropolitan Area, People Can Travel Between Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar And Raigad Districts

Lockdown (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 4: The Maharashtra government, headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday allowed inter-district movements of people in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area. The relaxation is a part of the Maharashtra government's "Mission Begin Again" after over two months of lockdown. Following today's announcement, people will be able to travel to and from Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. Unlock 1 Guidelines: MHA Allows Inter And Intra State Movement of People Without Approval or E-Pass.

Inter-district movement of people had been banned, except for essential services, across Maharashtra since March 25 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, as part of the Centre' Unlock 1 plan, states were given authority to allow inter-state and intra-state travel, except in containment zones. Subsequently, the Maharashtra government had allowed intra-district movement, but didn't allow inter-district movement. Maharashtra 'Mission Begin Again' Amended Guidelines: Use of Open Gym Equipment, Swings Prohibited, Non-Teaching Staff of Schools Allowed to Operate.

Maharashtra Ammendments to Guidelines - Easing of Restrictions And Phase-Wise Opening of Lockdown:

Ammendments to the Guidelines- Easing of Restrictions and Phase-wise opening of Lockdown.#MissionBeginAgain pic.twitter.com/5zWHvy4xtu — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 4, 2020

While the central government has extended lockdown in containment zones till June 30, it has allowed state governments to open various sectors. "No restriction on inter/intra-state movement. No approval or e-permit will be required," the central government had said.