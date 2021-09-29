The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will organise VAYO NAMAN Programme in the honour of Senior Citizens on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons at the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on 1st October, 2021 between 11:55AM to 01:05 PM. The Ministry celebrates International Day of Older Persons every year on 1st October for the cause of elderly persons.

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest of the programme and will confer the Vayosheshtra Samman awards. The Vice President will also dedicate the Elderly Line 14567 to the Nation and launch the Senior Able Citizens Reemployment in Dignity (SACRED) & Senior Care Ageing Growth Engine (SAGE) Portals on this occasion. Narendra Modi Govt Infuses Rs 1,650 Crore in NEIA Scheme for Over 5 Years.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar, Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Smt. Pratima Bhaumik, Shri Ramdas Athawale, Shri A Narayanaswamy and Shri R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment will also remain present in the programme.

