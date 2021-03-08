New Delhi, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday posted a series of tweets sharing the products he ordered online from women entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups to marks the International Women's Day 2021. PM Modi also praised the women for their contribution to boost the Aatmanirbhar India campaign. He wrote, "Saluting our indomitable Nari Shakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation." International Women's Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi Salutes 'Nari Shakti', Says India Takes Pride in Accomplishments of Women.

PM Modi brought handmade clothes from various artisans from across the nation. Embroidered shawl from Toda Tribe of Tamil Nadu, Gond paper painting, a traditional shawl from Nagaland, Khadi cotton madhubani painted stall, handicraft from Kerala, were some of the items the Prime Minister ordered on the Women's Day promoting and saluting the 'Nari Shakti.' International Women’s Day 2021: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says ‘There Is Now Awareness About Crime Against Women in the State.’

Tweets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

PM Modi Waits 'Eagerly' for Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku from Kerala:

I am eagerly awaiting to receive Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala. It is commendable how our #NariShakti has preserved and popularised local crafts and products. https://t.co/GgwSkkLCka pic.twitter.com/x9Xsxi3AEz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

Narendra Modi Ordered Gamusa from Women SHG:

You have seen me wear the Gamusa very often. It is extremely comfortable. Today, I bought a Gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block. #NariShakti https://t.co/jvHk5YFJof pic.twitter.com/8exa9oli8Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

A Jute File Folder from West Bengal:

I am surely going to use this handmade Jute File Folder from West Bengal. Made by tribal communities of the state, you all must have a jute product from West Bengal in your homes! #NariShakti https://t.co/coP8q3cHgy pic.twitter.com/RJhz9Rdoad — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

PM Modi Brought a Gond Paper Painting:

Adding more colour to the surroundings! Art by our tribal communities is spectacular. This handcrafted Gond Paper Painting merges colours and creativity. Bought this painting today. #NariShakti https://t.co/Z8IQtbIg3Y pic.twitter.com/QaRupmq7fF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2021, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi tweeted, "Women are playing a leading role in India’s quest to become Aatmanirbhar. On International Women’s Day, let us commit to encouraging entrepreneurship among women. Today, I bought a few products that celebrate women enterprise, creativity and India’s culture."

All the countries across the world celebrate March 8 as the International Women's Day to acknowledge the contribution on the female gender in the society, for its development and nourishment. Various events are programmes are organised to promote women empowerment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).