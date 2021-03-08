Lucknow, March 8: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, said that there was now an awareness about crime against women. He said that when he formed the government, there was a lack of awareness on this issue. "We began by expanding Women Power Line to 75 districts from four districts. Helpline number 181 for domestic violence was also integrated with other helpline numbers to make it effective," he said.

Launching the second phase of the ongoing Safe City project to provide an environment free of fear to women, the chief minister honoured women for their contribution in various fields and inaugurated various schemes as part of 'Mission Shakti' in the state capital. Mission Shakti: Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates 1,535 Women Help Desks in UP Police Stations.

Yogi Adityanath Launches Second Phase of Ongoing Safe City Project

On International Women's Day, CM Yogi Adityanath, as part of 'Mission Shakti' campaign, honours women for their contribution in various fields and inaugurates various schemes at Jupiter Hall Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow pic.twitter.com/igdLpvkkiK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2021

"Today, 20 per cent of women are inducted in 3 PAC Battalion in Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Badaun. For girl education, we launched 'Kanya Sumangla Yojana' with Rs 15,000 benefit for a maximum of five times," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had launched the 'Mission Shakti' program on October 17 last year for the security of women in the state and to further strengthen the safety mechanism for the girls and women.

In the first phase, under the Safe City project in Lucknow, 100 pink booths are being constructed for women safety in different areas of the city. Out of this, 70 pink booths have been completed. At the same time, 100 two-wheeler pink petrol and 10 four-wheeler pink petrol have been given to women policemen for the safety of women and girls.

These pink patrols are constantly patrolling around the girls' schools, colleges and markets. For the facilities of women, Pink Toilets with special facilities are also being constructed at 74 places in the city, out of which 18 Pink Toilets are ready. Under the Safe City project, lights are installed after identifying the dark spots in the city.

So far, 3625 dark spots have been identified and lights have been provided at 660 places while 2965 other spots will be taken up by the end of March. This will curb crimes against women at night.

The Women Power Line 1090 operated under the Safe City project is also proving to be a boon for women. After getting better results, the work on increasing the capacity of the women power line is also being done.

Apart from this, the integration of women power line with 112 cyber forensics facility, data analytics centres have also been established through enhancement in the technology.

The hot spots are being monitored through CCTV cameras, drones and control rooms. The installation of panic buttons, CCTV cameras and GPL in city buses will also be completed by December 2021.

