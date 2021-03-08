New Delhi, March 8: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of the nation and added it is his Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors.

"Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," PM Modi tweeted. International Women's Day 2021: Telangana Govt Declares Holiday for Women Employees Today.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greeting to the people of India on the occasion of International Women's Day and urged all people to take a resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate gender inequality.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens. Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men," the President tweeted

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government led by PM Modi is deeply committed to women empowerment in all walks of life.

"On International Women's Day, I truly appreciate the role of India's #NariShakti in strengthening the foundations of this great nation. The government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is deeply committed to women empowerment in all walks of life," he tweeted.

"Today, women have become an integral part of India's security and defence architecture. The targeted outcome of such an empowerment is to create an atmosphere where women feel free, safe and secure to pursue any vocation, profession or take a road less taken," he said in another tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted, "My heartfelt greetings to the greatness, achievement and contribution of the women who have won praises from every region of the world on the occasion of International Women's Day."

दुनिया के हर क्षेत्र में अपनी प्रतिभा का लोहा मनवाने वाली महिला शक्ति की महानता, उपलब्धि और योगदान को मेरा नमन एवं अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। #InternationalWomensDay — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 8, 2021

Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world.

