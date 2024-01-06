Pune, January 6: A 33-year-old woman from Pune was recently duped of Rs 1.60 crore in an alleged investment fraud in the city. The incident came to light after the database engineer from Magarpatta registered a complaint against three men for allegedly duping her. In her complaint, the woman said that the trio cheated her on the pretext of making an investment.

According to a report in the Times of India, the woman was lured to invest in a Hadapsar-based share trading company between July 2022 and January 2024. Chetan Thorbole, assistant inspector, said that the woman came in contact with a broker through a mutual contact. The broker, a resident of Solapur, was running a share trading company at Satavwadi in Hadapsar. Cyber Fraud in Pune: Fraudsters Use Voice Modulation to Pose as Brother, Dupe Woman of Rs 6.7 Lakh; Investigation Underway.

The broker allegedly lured the woman to invest in shares to earn fast money. The officer said that the woman fell for the trap and took a personal loan of Rs 1.60 crore from 11 banks to earn fast money. Initially, the woman invested Rs 60 lakh in shares trading. However, she did not get any promised returns as the broker told her that the share market crashed.

A few days later, two employees of the broker approached the woman and once again lured her to invest Rs 50 lakhs. They even promised her that she would get better returns. However, the woman failed to get her desired returns for the second time. Following this, the employees once again asked her to invest Rs 50 lakh. Bengaluru: Software Engineer Duped of Rs 48,000 While Trying to Book Sex Worker, Case Registered.

However, they yet again failed to pay her the promised returns. Realising that she was duped, the woman approached cops and lodged a case against them. Meanwhile, officer Thorbole said that the trio shut down the company and are at large. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

