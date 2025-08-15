The Income Tax Department has enabled the Updated Return (ITR-U) filing facility for Assessment Years 2021-22 and 2022-23 for taxpayers using ITR-3 and ITR-4 forms. Introduced under Section 139(8A) of the Income Tax Act, ITR-U allows individuals to rectify errors, report omitted income, or file returns if they missed the original deadline. However, filing an ITR-U carries an additional tax burden—up to 50% of the extra tax and interest payable. ITR-3 applies to individuals and HUFs with income from business or profession, while ITR-4 (Sugam) is for resident individuals, HUFs, and certain partnership firms opting for presumptive taxation under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE. New Income Tax Bill 2025 Passed in Lok Sabha: All You Need to Know About Key Changes.

Income Tax Filing 2025

Kind Attention Taxpayers! The facility for filing Updated Returns for AY 2021-22 and AY 2022-23 for ITR-3 & ITR-4 is now available. Visit: https://t.co/uv6KQUbpQX pic.twitter.com/MoD1VXfFLw — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 15, 2025

