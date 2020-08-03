Age is not a measure of success. This phrase holds specifically true for Jainam Shah , a young memer who continues to make headlines for all the right reasons. From creating viral social media content to establishing a successful business, there’s a lot that can be attributed to his name. Like most successful people out there, Jainam Shah started his hustle at a young age.

Jainam Shah is a college dropout & founder of @desi.vaani & @Krazyheads with an immense fan following on Instagram. He just wants to pursue his life in meme industry creating new memes & entertaining people throughout.

It leaves something to be desired. However, he has not seen his profession in engineering so he left the college and now is a memer and in at some point his own web based business website and advertising organization will be propelled.

Presently , Jainam is helping his father with fund business and right now his own office for web based business site is opening soon with his marketing office. His career as of late began around 4 months prior and as yet going incredible and acquiring great to contend the day by day life costs.

Being a memer is like hiking up and down a mountain peak — every day. Needless to say, it’s not easy nor for everyone. However, those who persevere are the ones who make history.