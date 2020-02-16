Jamia Millia Islamia Distances Itself From Viral Video Showing Police Assaulting Students in Varsity's Library

Jamia Millia Islamia University (Photo Credits: jmi.ac.in)

New Delhi, February 16: After a viral video footage of police assaulting students in the Jamia Millia Islamia library on the night of December 15, the varsity has distanced itself from the video.

In a statement issued to media, the varsity said, "It has come to our notice that some video with regard to police brutality in Dr Zakir Husain Library of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is in circulation. This is to clarify that the video has not been released by the university." Students or Protesters? Video of Delhi Police Assault Inside Jamia Millia Islamia Library Goes Viral With Different Claims.

Further in the statement, the varsity also clarified that the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) which has been spearheading the anti-CAA protest outside Jamia's gate number 7 was not an official body of the university.

"This is to clarify that JCC is not an official body of the university," Jamia said in the statement. "Any communication from JCC should not be taken as communication from the university," the university added. The said video was allegedly circulated on JCC's official WhatsApp group. Jamia Violence: Delhi HC Issues Notice to Centre on Plea of Student, Who Lost Eye, Seeking Probe.

The latest footage which surfaced on Saturday night, shows police personnel purportedly barging into the library at Jamia Millia Islamia, following protests that ended in arson and stone pelting following anti-CAA protests in the region.