Srinagar, Aug 3: An encounter started between the terrorists and security forces at Chandaji area of Bandipora district in Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job," police said. Jammu and Kashmir: Suspicious Tiffin Box Found in Magam Area of Budgam District, Bomb Disposal Squad at Spot.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that

