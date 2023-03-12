Budgam, March 12: In a horrific incident reported from central Kashmir, the police in Budgam region have detained a 45-year-old man for reportedly killing a young woman, chopping up her body, and then dumping the pieces of her body at various locations throughout the area. Shabir Ahmad, reportedly a carpenter, has been detained by police after her relatives reported her missing. He is a native of the Ompora neighbourhood in the Budgam district and is married.

Times Now Reported that the 30-year-old woman, who was pursuing bachelor's in education, had gone missing since March 7. The police had taken Shabir Ahmad, reportedly a carpenter, into their custody on March 8 based on the woman's call details, but he confessed to the crime on Saturday, the police said.

Ahmad admitted that he killed the woman, dismembered her body, and dumped the pieces in several locations, including the Railway bridge Ompora and Sebden, where the victim's skull and other body parts were found on Saturday night.

While the police were yet to reveal the motive of the murder, the woman's relatives alleged that the man had earlier approached her family with a proposal of marriage with one of his relatives, but the woman had turned it down.

The woman's family claimed that Ahmad had been visiting her house for some tiles-related work. Ahmad allegedly said that after the victim rejected his marriage proposal, he had lost his self-respect.

Meanwhile, cops have recovered the body party of the women and further investigation into the incident is underway.

