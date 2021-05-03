Srinagar, May 3: One person was crushed to death on Monday by a train in the Kakapora area of J&K's Pulwama district.

Police said 30-year-old Mohammad Iqbal Dar, who was working as a labourer with the IRCON, was crushed by the train at '44 point' in Kakapora. Karnataka Horror: Six People, Including 4 Children, Killed After Drunk Labourer Set His Relative’s House Afire in Kodagu District.

"He died on the spot. His body was taken for completion of legal formalities and inquest proceedings 174 CrPc have been initiated.

"After completion of legal formalities the body will be handed over to the family for final rites", police said.

