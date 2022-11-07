Bengaluru, November 7: Hindu Janajagriti Samiti on Monday lodged a complaint against comedian Vir Das for his alleged derogatory remarks and demanded cancellation of his stand-up comedy programme scheduled to be organized in Bengaluru on November 10, as his shows "hurt religious sentiments of Hindus and show India in a bad light to the world.".

In a complaint to the Vyalikali police station on Monday, the Samiti leaders said that they had information that Vir Das, an Indian American comedian, is holding a show at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. Complaint Filed Against Vir Das' Bengaluru Comedy Show for Hurting Religious Sentiments of Hindus.

They said that earlier he had made derogatory statements against women, our Prime minister, and India at John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, America, and denigrated the nation. "The comedian had said that in India, we worship women during the day and rape them at night during the performance," they claimed while adding that a case was also registered by the Mumbai Police in this regard. It is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code, they said. Old, Uber Auto-Rickshaw Ban: Karnataka Government Seeks Four Weeks' Time From High Court To Discuss Banning of Services of Autos.

They said that it was not right to allow such a controversial person to hold a program in a communally sensitive area like Bangalore. "When Karnataka is already facing many law and order problems due to communal incidents, such events could vitiate the law and order and should not be allowed. We demand that this program should be cancelled immediately," Samiti's state spokesperson Mohan Gowda said in a complaint. Samiti's Bengaluru president Ram Sena Chandrashekhar was also present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)