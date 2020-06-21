Jammu, June 21: Pakistan resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday in J&K's Poonch district.

Defence sources said around 6.15 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

"Indian army is retaliating befittingly", sources said.

Pakistan has made a routine of violating bilateral ceasefire on the LoC in J&K during the last one month. Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Gun Down 3 Terrorists During Shopian Encounter.

Yesterday, five civilians were injured in Nambla village of Uri sector in Kashmir by indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan.

Two residential houses were also damaged and some cattle perished in Pakistan shelling in Nambla village.

