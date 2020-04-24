Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Rajouri District

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Jammu, April 24: Pakistan Army on Friday violated ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Rajouri district.

Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said: "At about 11.30 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars on the LoC in Nowshera sector. Indian army is retaliating befittingly." Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Poonch District.

Pakistan has been frequently violating ceasefire on the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts during the last fortnight. Pakistan Army has been resorting to unprovoked, indiscriminate shelling of defence and civilian facilities near the LoC in these districts.

Assisted by the army's bomb disposal squads, authorities have been clearing unexploded mortar shells that landed well inside the Indian territory.