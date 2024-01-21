Jammu, January 21: One passenger was killed and 17 others injured on Sunday in a road accident in J&K’s Rajouri district. Police said that a mini-bus carrying passengers from Teryath to Pouni village in Rajouri district met with an accident at Saryo village due to rash and negligent driving by the driver of the passenger vehicle. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Two Dead, 13 Injured After Vehicle Skids Off Road and Falls Into Gorge in Reasi (See Pics).

“One passenger identified as Pritam Lal of Bambel Khawas village in Rajouri district died on the spot while 17 others were injured. “The injured have been shifted to hospital and a case registered in this incident," police said.

