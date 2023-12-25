In a horrifying accident in Jammu and Kashmir, a vehicle reportedly skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Reasi district. Two people were killed and at least 13 others were left injured in the road accident that took place in the hill state on Monday, December 25. According to the authorities, a rescue operation was launched by locals and the police immediately after the accident. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident Video: Bus Falls Into Gorge in Jhajjar Kotli Area, 10 Pilgrims Killed.

Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident

Jammu and Kashmir: Two people were killed and at least 13 others injured after a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Reasi district. Immediately after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by locals and police, say police pic.twitter.com/p65iBBG6Qa — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

