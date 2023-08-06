Srinagar, August 6: The Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one terrorist, police said. "Army & Kupwara police in a joint #operation foiled an #infilitration bid by neutralising a #terrorist on #LoC in Amrohi area of #Tangdhar Sector. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Police tweeted. The identity and the group affiliation of the slain ultra was not immediately known. Jammu and Kashmir Landslide Video: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed Due To Landslide at T2 Tunnel Near Keela Morh in Ramban.

