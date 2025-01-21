Jeet Adani and Diva Shah Wedding: Gautam Adani Shares Date and Details, Says Son’s Wedding Will Be a ‘Simple and Traditional Family Affair’

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday dismissed the rampant speculation and rumours circulating on social media about his son Jeet Adani’s upcoming wedding being a grand and extravagant affair. When asked by the media in Prayagraj if the wedding would be a “Maha Kumbh of celebrities,” Adani firmly responded, “Definitely not!”

Jan 21, 2025
