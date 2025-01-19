Mumbai, January 19: After the grand wedding of Anant Ambani, India is now abuzz with speculation about the upcoming wedding of Indian billionaire businessman Gautam Adani’s son. The event has taken the internet by storm, with rumours and details about the extravagant ceremony flooding social media. While official announcements are yet to be made, the excitement continues to build over the lavish affair, with sources hinting at a wedding that could rival the Ambani celebration in scale and grandeur.

The internet is already buzzing with details about the couple's wedding . Gautam Adani's son, Jeet Adani, got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah on March 12, 2023, in a low-key ceremony in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The intimate event was attended by only close family and friends. Diva is the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah, owner of C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd., adding to the intrigue surrounding this high-profile union. Gautam Adani Birthday: Jeet Adani Wishes His Father on 'Adani Day', Says 'Everyday We Learn From You'.

Travis Scott and Honey Singh Performing?

Jeet Adani’s upcoming wedding is set to be nothing short of epic, with buzz already building around the star-studded event. Rumours suggest that some of the world’s biggest artists world’s biggest artists, including Honey Singh and Travis Scott, under one roof. are being brought together under one roof, promising a celebration like no other. Navi Mumbai International Airport To Be World-Class ‘Gateway to Goodness’, Says Adani Airports Director Jeet Adani.

Honey Singh and Travis Scott, Under One Roof

Jeet Adani’s Wedding Set to Feature 1000+ Luxury Cars

Sources suggest that Jeet Adani’s wedding is poised to be an unforgettable extravaganza, with over 1000 luxury cars arranged for guest transport. This lavish detail highlights the event's grand scale, ensuring guests experience a seamless and luxurious journey.

Chefs From 58 Countries

In addition to the luxury cars, reports also suggest that Jeet Adani’s wedding will feature an international culinary experience. Chefs from 58 different countries are expected to prepare Lavosh dishes, bringing a global fusion of flavours to the event. This diverse and gourmet spread is sure to delight guests and add to the wedding's grandeur.

Global Stars to Attend Jeet Adani’s Wedding

The wedding is set to attract some of the biggest names in entertainment. Sources reveal that international stars, including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Sydney Sweeney, will attend the event, further elevating the already star-studded occasion. With such high-profile guests expected, Jeet Adani’s wedding promises to be one of the most talked-about events of the year.

