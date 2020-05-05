Jessica Williams Is A Fashion Guru Everyone Should Get Familiar With

Jessica Williams

Far from regular, her Instagram name Irregular Jess definitely suits this 28-year-old fashionista. You’ve probably seen her heating up the gram on your explore page while wearing her own brand Irregular Exposure but she’s way more than just a fashion designer. She’s a business woman first.

Her mom placed her in a youth entrepreneurship program funded by the NAACP in 2006 where all the students had to launch a business within 8 weeks. She decided to go with fashion because at the time she had been perfecting her sewing skills with her grandmother as her guide. That’s when Irregular Exposure was born. At the age of 14 she was designing prom and wedding gowns and by her sophomore year of high school she was selling custom hoodies and designing gowns for her classmates.

Williams was 5 years into her full-time job in property management at the time. She had a desire to pursue it full-time but was fearful to take that leap. In 2015 while scrolling through Instagram she came across the profile of a business coach. She completed the 12-month program. Through the program she realized that if she wanted to change she would have to be receptive to it and leave fear behind. She did just that and within 4 months, she was out of her 9-5 making 5 figures a month at the age of 24. As Williams grew her business and personal brand she started receiving several inquiries about how she got her start in the fashion world. She remembered how the NAACP Youth Entrepreneurship Program inspired her and she wanted to do something to help guide people. That’s when she decided to launch The Fashionpreneur Academy (TFA) in 2016.

TFA is a results-driven coaching program for beginner and established fashion entrepreneurs. The program is designed to assist clients in the transition from employee to full-time entrepreneur. It offers everything the thriving fashion business developer needs whether you are in the beginning phases or a more advanced transition. To date, TFA has guided over 2,500 Fashionpreneurs to freedom and business development.

When it’s all said and done, Williams wants to be known as a Black Woman that opened doors for others to realize their magic. She’s most proud of creating 7 figure entities before the age of 30. She recently celebrated year 4 of entrepreneurship and is currently expanding to a new warehouse and office space in Los Angeles.

For more on this fashion guru check out her website and social media accounts below:

Website: irregularexposure.com/ thefashionpreneuracademy.com

Social media: @irregular_jess/ @fashionpreneuracademy/ @irregularexposure