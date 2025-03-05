A 23-year-old Naxalite, wanted in Jharkhand for multiple encounters with the police, was arrested in Delhi while living under a false identity. The accused, identified as "R," had been residing in Pitampura since 2020 and was taken into custody following a Crime Branch operation based on secret intelligence. Originally from West Singhbhum, "R" was involved in three encounters with Jharkhand Police between 2018 and 2020. She had also undergone five years of intense training before relocating to Delhi to evade arrest. Authorities booked her under Kalandara provisions of Section 41.1 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, read with Section 35(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. She is now being presented before the court for further legal proceedings. Dantewada Horror: Group of Unidentified Men Storm Into Panchayat Poll Candidate Joga Barse’s House, Hacks Him to Death in Chhattisgarh’s Aranpur Village; Naxal Involvement Suspected.

Naxalite ‘R’ From Jharkhand Arrested in Delhi

