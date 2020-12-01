Social Activist and young leader wrote a letter to the Railway Minister and senior officials of the Ministry of Railways demanding extension of Jodhpur Delhi Mandor Express. According to Azad, 12461/12462 Jodhpur-Dilli Mandor Express train operations were being carried out by North West Railway and this train could be easily extended from Jodhpur to Barmer without giving additional racks.

He also mentioned in the letter that due to low saws between Jodhpur to Barmer, there would be no need for maintenance of train in Barmer.

He further said, “The extension of the Mandor Rail on this route is in the public interest and the the government authorities need to look into the matter.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).