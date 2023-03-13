Mumbai, March 13: A major fire broke out in a furniture godown located in suburban Jogeshwari in Mumbai on Monday morning, officials said. No casualty is reported. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Godown in Jogeshwari West, No Casualty Reported (See Pics and Videos).

The blaze erupted after 11 AM in the Ghas Compound located on the Relief road in Jogeshwari, Fire Brigade officials said, adding it was classified as a level three fire (major emergency call). Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Ashok Mill Compound in Dharavi, Fire Tenders Reach Spot; One Dead.

Huge Fire Near Oshiwara in Jogeshwari

Flames of Fire From Furniture Godown

At least 12 fire engines, six jumbo tankers, ambulances, and senior Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot. "The fire is confined to the furniture market," an official said, adding the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.