Gopeshwar, February 27: A water supply pipeline burst in Joshimath on Sunday causing a scare among residents of the subsidence-hit town. People got alarmed as they suspected it initially to be an underground water channel burst like the one in J P Colony area from where water has been flowing constantly since January 2-3, an official here said.

However, after an inspection of the spot by officials, it was found that a water supply pipeline had burst in the area, Jal Sansthan executive engineer Rajesh Nirwal said.

Video of Water Suppl Pipeline Burst:

#WATCH | A new stream of water has been seen from the ground near the Nursing Temple in Joshimath. It is being investigated by the geological experts: Joshimath Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kumkum Joshi to ANI pic.twitter.com/iGsL57s37Q — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 26, 2023

The Jal Sansthan was asked by authorities to temporarily stop water supply from two water tanks located nearby and by 1 pm water leakage stopped completely bringing relief to people, he said. The water supply pipeline burst on way to Nrisingh temple, Nirwal said, adding that it is being repaired.