Kanika Kapoor Faces FIR, Yogi Adityanath Orders Action Against COVID-19 Infected Bollywood Singer For Putting Lives in Danger

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, March 20: Chairing a high-level meeting at his official residence on Friday evening, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to lodge a FIR against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor for concealing facts and putting public in danger. According to official sources, the Chief Minister has given the nod for the FIR.

Sources said that Kanika, who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, had stayed in room no 602 of Hotel Taj, which has now been closed for two days. Officials are now scanning the CCTV footage of the hotel to see the movement of the singer in the hotel. Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Father Claims She Attended Parties with 350 Guests But the Singer Denies.

"The FIR will be lodged against her because she came from London and was aware of the corona safety protocols. She apparently did not get tested at the airport and even though she was developing symptoms, she freely attended parties and mingled with a large number of people," said a senior police official.

Incidentally, UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh was present at the meeting despite having announced that he was in self-isolation because he had attended the party, hosted by Akbar Ahmad Dumpy, where Kanika Kapoor was present. The minister sent his samples for corona tests on Friday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Maurya, several cabinet ministers and party's Secretary (Organisation) Sunil Bansal were also present at the meeting where the present situation was discussed in detail.

A team of health officials visited the residence of Lokayukta, Sanjay Mishra who had also organised a party that was attended by the singer. The health officials asked Mishra and his family to self-quarantine themselves and informed them of safety protocols.

Independent legislator and former minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a. Raja Bhaiyya has also self-quarantined himself. Raja Bhaiyya did not attend the party hosted by former MP Dumpy but had visited the latter's residence on that day. Vasundhara Raje Says She And Her Son Attended Party Where Kanika Kapoor Was A Guest, Both Go Under Self Quarantine After Singer Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Meanwhile Noida MLA Pankaj Singh had attended a meeting with Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Thursday and has now gone into self-quarantine along with three other legislators.