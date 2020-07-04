Kanpur, July 4: The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday suspended Station Officer at the Chaubepur police station, Vinay Tiwari, reportedly over suspicion that he had tipped off gangster Vikas Dubey about the raid during which eight policemen were killed on Friday. Vinay Tiwari was suspended after questioning by the Special Task Force (STF). The charge of the police station has since been handed over to Pushpraj Singh. Vikas Dubey Should be Shot Dead by Police, Says UP Gangster's Mother; Condoles Policemen's Deaths in Kanpur Encounter.

"In view of the allegations levelled against SO, he has been suspended and all the allegations are being thoroughly looked into," IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal told reporters in Kanpur, as reported by news agency PTI. "If his involvement or that of any other person of the police is found in this incident, then they will be sacked from the department and also sent to jail," he said. History-sheeter Vikas Dubey and his gang had fired at a police party that had gone to the village to arrest him.

Eight police personnel were shot dead and six policemen seriously injured in the encounter that broke out during the raid. The deceased included Bilhaur circle officer Devendra Kumar, who was leading the team, three sub-inspectors and four constables. Sources told IANS that Station Officer Vinay Tiwari had gone to Vikas Dubey's house on Wednesday following a complaint by Rahul Tiwari, who was beaten up by the gangster in the presence of the police officer.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi has said that the gangsters already knew about the police plan to raid his house to arrest him. The information could have been leaked by police or some other source, which would be investigated, he added.

