A video is going viral on social media showing a student being assaulted by a mob of miscreants in Kalyanpur in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The video shows several youths attacking the victim, taking him to a railway track's vicinity, and forcing him to strip. Later, the miscreants hurled stones at him, causing injuries to his head. The youth can be seen begging for mercy but to no avail. The Uttar Pradesh took cognisance of the viral video. "The local police contacted the victim regarding the case. The victim did not get his medical examination done and did not give a written complaint requesting not to take any action. Necessary action will be taken after receiving the complaint," the Kanpur Police Commissionerate said. Kanpur Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Mother-in-Law After Heated Argument Over Suspected Extramarital Affair, Arrested.

Student Stripped, Beaten and Assaulted With Stones by Miscreants in Uttar Pradesh

