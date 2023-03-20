Chennai, March 20: A Church priest in Kanyakumari was arrested on Monday over alleged sexual abuse of a nursing student. Based on a complaint from the nursing student, the Kanniyakumari police had registered a case against Benedict Anto but he was absconding since the past couple of days.

Sources in Kanyakumari police told IANS that he was arrested from a farmhouse in Nagercoil this morning. Notably, scandalous videos of the priest exposing himself to women had gone viral on social media.A few days ago, the priest was assaulted by a group of people and his laptop taken away. However, he did not file any police complaint against his attackers. Church Priest Benedict Anto Arrested by Tamil Nadu Police After His Obscene Photos and Videos With Women Goes Viral on Social Media.

A couple of days after the laptop was seized, intimate scenes of Anto with young women appeared on social media sites. The priest had earlier filed a false complaint against a youth, Austin Gino, and had sent him to jail. Tamil Nadu: Chennai Police Arrest Manoj Yadav For Creating Fake Video Of Attack On Migrant Workers by Tamil People To Spread Unrest Among Labourers.

Gino had earlier filed a complaint against the priest for having sent lewd messages and trying to sexually exploit a medical student who was a friend of Austin. Anto had resigned from the post of parish priest earlier and will soon be replaced by another priest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2023 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).