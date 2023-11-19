Virat Kohli was spotted urging the crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium to cheer harder during the India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. Batting first, India managed just 240 runs but managed to take three quick wickets in the first 10 overs. Kohli was seen gesturing with his arms to the crowd, asking them to cheer for the Men in Blue louder and also clapping their efforts. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Mitchell Marsh Spotted Winking After Being Dismissed By Jasprit Bumrah in IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)