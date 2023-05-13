Haveri, May 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has conceded defeat in the Assembly elections even as the final announcement of the election results was awaited on Saturday. He said that the BJP will comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"We will come back in Lok Sabha elections," he said. Karnataka Election Results 2023 Latest Updates: Congress Crosses 100 Mark in Early Trends.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Concedes Defeat

#WATCH | We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/uXXw26j8BO — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Speaking to reporters at Haveri, he said, "We have not been able to make the mark in the elections in spite of a lot of efforts put up by everybody right from our Prime Minister to workers. Congress was able to make the mark. We will sit for analysis once the results are announced. As a national political party, we will analyse and identify the gaps and deficiencies and improve upon them." Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Certain That Congress Has Won, PM Narendra Modi Has Lost, Says Jairam Ramesh.

"We take this result in our stride and reorganise the party and we will comeback in the Lok Sabha elections," CM Bommai stated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2023 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).