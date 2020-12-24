Bengaluru, December 24: The Karnataka government on Thursday withdrew the night curfew imposed in the wake of new coronavirus strain found in the United Kingdoms, just hours after announcing it. "Night curfew order, issued earlier, has been withdrawn after reviewing the situation on the suggestion of Technical Advisory Committee," said the Chief Minister's Office. Earlier today, the Karnataka Police issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the night curfew that has been imposed in the state between 11 pm and 5 am, effective from today till January 2. Karnataka Govt Issues SOPs for Night Curfew From Today Till January 2; Train, Air Services Permitted.

According to the order, the movement of individuals would have remain strictly prohibited between 11.00 pm to 5.00 am, except for essential activities. Kamal Pant, IPS, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru City said that there will be no restriction in the movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicle,s or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles. Night Curfew: Mumbai, Pune, Karnataka, Rajasthan, These Places Have Imposed Curfew So Far Ahead of Christmas 2020 & New Year's Eve.

The police had also issued a stern warning against the violation of the order. "If the order is breached, the concerned will be dealt with serious legal action. If any person feels affected adversely by this order, can file a petition to modify or cancellation of this order u/s 144(5) and 144(6) to this office or the Government of Karnataka respectively," it further stated. However, the night curfew now has been withdrawn in the state.

