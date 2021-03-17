Bengaluru, March 17: In the latest development in the Karnataka CD case, allegedly involving former state Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the parents of the woman seen in the purported video lodged a complaint with the Belagavi police. They alleged that their daughter has been kidnapped from Bengaluru, and they also fear for their life. They also sought police protection.

The case was filed by the woman's father on Tuesday evening. The complaint has been registered under sections 363, 368, 343, 346, 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The parents of the woman live in an upscale locality in Belagavi city. The father alleged that his daughter was kidnapped on March 2, the same day when the CD surfaced. Ramesh Jarkiholi Sex CD Scandal: Tainted Karnataka BJP Leader Seeks Thorough Probe.

The complainant said, "She told us that she was not the one in the video. Miscreants seem to have used our daughter's doppelganger. My daughter has told her mother that someone who looks like her has been used in the video. I am not the one who is on that CD." He also alleged that his daughter had also been harassed to act in such deplorable video clips. Karnataka Sex-Tape Case: 67 Media Houses Restrained by Bengaluru Court From Publishing Defamatory News Against 6 Ministers of BS Yediyurappa Govt.

On March 2, the purported CD was released to all news channels in which major and medium water resource minister, Ramesh Jarkiholi was allegedly caught on camera with a woman in a compromising position. He resigned within 24 hours after the release of a purported sex tape. The police complaint in this regard was filed by an RTI activist Dinesh Kallahalli who made an "U" turn and withdrew his complaint four-five days later.

