Shivamogga, December 11 45-year-old teacher and the headmaster of a Government school in Karnataka's Shivamogga district have been suspended on charges of sexual harassment and dereliction of duty, respectively, officials said on Monday. The teacher of the school at Soppinakeri village in Shikaripura taluk was accused of sexually harassing female students aged between nine and 12 for the past few months. The headmaster did not take action against him despite the issue being brought to his attention, they said.

The matter came to the notice of the senior education department officials on December five following which a detailed probe into the allegations levelled against the teacher was taken up, officials said. Shivamogga Deputy Director of Public Instructions C R Parameshwarappa told PTI that the inquiry was ordered based on the complaints received from the parents of the students and School Development and Management Committee members.

The male teacher and the headmaster were suspended on Friday based on the preliminary report submitted by the block education officer of Shikaripura.

The charge against the headmaster, who was not involved in the harassment of students, is that he never took action against the accused teacher nor did he report the matter to any of the higher authorities despite being in the know of the matter, officials said.

"The headmaster attempted to suppress the matter which is why he was also suspended in connection with the incident. A detailed investigation is underway", Parameshwarappa added. According to officials, the School Development and Management Committee members also approached a senior officer at the Shikaripura rural police station following which they registered a case under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act against the accused teacher on December nine.

The matter has also been intimated to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). As part of police investigation, the statements of the female students have been recorded and medical examination of the victims done. Further action will be taken based on the report of the CWC, the officials added.