Karnataka to Quarantine All Persons Returning to State, Whether Symptomatic or Asymptomatic to COVID-19

Migrants boarding a Shramik special train | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, May 11: The Karnataka government clarified on Monday that all returnees to the state, irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic to COVID-19, will be quarantined. The announcement comes amid a return of migrant labourers from neighbouring states since the special commutation facilities were arranged. Liquor Sale in Karnataka: Restaurants, Bars Open for Alcohol Sale After State Govt's Permit Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The clarification was also sought as several strandes state migrants are expected to return from Delhi via the special train that will ply from tomorrow. Among the 15 routes that will be operational, the Indian Railways also listed New Delhi-Bengaluru.

"All persons returning to Karnataka from any State, symptomatic or asymptomatic shall be kept in institutional quarantine," said a statement issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Government of Karnataka.

Karnataka is one of the less affected states in India due to the COVID-19 crisis. The state has so far reported a total of 848 cases, including 31 deaths. The recovery rate is around 50 percent as 424 patients were discharged after full recovery. Nationwide, the tally surged to 67,152 on Monday and the death count accelerated to 2,206.