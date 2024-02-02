Lucknow, February 2: Lieutenant General Kavita Sahai has been appointed as the first woman commandant of Army Medical Corps Centre and College, Lucknow. She has succeeded Lt Gen V. Sabid Syed who retired from the service on January 29.

A recipient of Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, Lt Gen Sahai was currently posted as additional DGAFMS (HR) at the office of the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), Delhi. Indian Army, AIIMS Delhi Sign MoU for Collaborating in Areas of Mutual Interest Combined Research and Academic Activities (See Pics).

An alumna of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, she was commissioned in AMC in 1986. Lt Gen Sahai did MD (pathology) and DNB (pathology) from AFMC. The general officer also did fellowship in onychopathology from AIIMS Delhi and holds diploma in health professional education from FAIMER-Keele University, UK.

In her 37-year-long career, Lt Gen Sahai has held various important administrative and staff appointments such as HOD and professor, lab medicine at Base Hospital, Delhi; professor in department of pathology at AFMC; HOD and professor, lab medicine at Army Hospital (research and referral) Delhi.

Sahai has written more than 100 research papers which have been published in national and international journals. She also received Chief of Army Staff Commendation in 2008 and 2012 for her meritorious services. The General Officer is married to Maj Gen (retd) Rajesh Sahai.